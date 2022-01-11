Brokerages Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) PT at $33.25

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GLUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 4,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

