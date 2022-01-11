Rainicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $56.06 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $56.06 million and $773,819.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.40 or 0.07561838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.64 or 0.99319287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.