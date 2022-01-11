Meme Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00347040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016831 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

