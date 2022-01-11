Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $107.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.59 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $373.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $386.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.01 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. 9,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

