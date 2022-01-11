Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Stepan posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.51. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.60. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

