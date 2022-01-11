Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,728.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,728 ($23.46) and last traded at GBX 1,711.50 ($23.23), with a volume of 2425745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,699 ($23.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.75) to GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.35) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.62) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,547 ($21.00).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,571.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,528.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £30.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.75), for a total value of £189,732 ($257,543.10).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.