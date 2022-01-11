Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Down 3.8%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.99 and last traded at $133.16. Approximately 2,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 50,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

