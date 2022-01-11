Westchester Capital Management Inc. Makes New $197,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.82. 450,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

