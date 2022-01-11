Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $478,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.17. 307,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,948. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

