Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 930,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,577 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.