F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 9.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.23. 11,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 709,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

FXLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

