Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 804,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 339,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Cartier Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$34.90 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

