SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 73,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 732,659 shares.The stock last traded at $29.41 and had previously closed at $29.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.