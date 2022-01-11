ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 4%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.48 and last traded at $94.88. 1,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 728,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ArcBest by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

