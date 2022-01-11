Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $5.34

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.75. Veru shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 166,482 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

