Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

FVI traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.72. 465,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

