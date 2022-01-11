Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

