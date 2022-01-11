JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.
In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
