JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.