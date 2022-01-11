Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.