Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $162,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 136,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $666.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

