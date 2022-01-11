WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Southern stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

