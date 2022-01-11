Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $647.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.