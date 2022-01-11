Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.65. 360,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,887. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

