Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 366,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,224,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

