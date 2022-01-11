Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $79,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.