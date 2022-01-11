Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 15,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.