Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 414,672 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.45.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

