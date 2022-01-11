TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 6% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.56. 88,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,374,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TuSimple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.