Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 42,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,412,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 105.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

