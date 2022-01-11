Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.89. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 936 shares.

TNGX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

