SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Up 8.8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 8,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 385,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

In other news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $66,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 840,646 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,919.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in SEMrush by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,451 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

