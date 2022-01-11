Coldstack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $240,009.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $240,009.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00080573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.77 or 0.07556166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,518.25 or 1.00030376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00067729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

