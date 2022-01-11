Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $1.99 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $78.22 million and approximately $3,969.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00004690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

