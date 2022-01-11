$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $157.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

