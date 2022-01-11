Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 11,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.