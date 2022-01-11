Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 434,993 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $143,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.