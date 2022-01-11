Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,059.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,588,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

