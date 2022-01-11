SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,444. The company has a market capitalization of $802.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.