Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 50,108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $65,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. 260,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

