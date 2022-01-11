AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 19,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,106. AB SKF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

