Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,244,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $229.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

