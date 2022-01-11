Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.97 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32. The company has a market cap of $452.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

