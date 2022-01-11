Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 175,066 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,066 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $147,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.61. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

