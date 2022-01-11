Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$8.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CRON traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,322. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$20.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

