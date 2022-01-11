Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,100 ($55.65).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 4,400 ($59.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON CWK traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,800 ($51.58). The stock had a trading volume of 59,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,642.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,781.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,330 ($45.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($57.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($48.16) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,521.32).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

