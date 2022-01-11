AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,926,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

