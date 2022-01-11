Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,728.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $291,714.20 and $3,728.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.33 or 0.07583349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

