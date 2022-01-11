PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,234.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,234.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,505.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.33 or 0.07583349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00308807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00870014 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00069336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00441429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00254764 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,221,907 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

