Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franklin Electric (FELE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE):

1/10/2022 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of FELE stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

