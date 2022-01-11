Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.20. 28,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,510. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

